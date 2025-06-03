Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt ignite social media with leaked Dhurandhar set video!

The internet is abuzz with Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt’s new movie Dhurandhar as their set's leaked video surfaces online. The behind-the-scenes of the ongoing shooting of the film made the fans go frenzy as they get a glimpse of the actors’ looks. The snippet of the video captured an intense action sequence that immediately elevated audience’s anticipation, sending fans into a buzz of excitement.

All we know about Dhurandhar so far

Dhurandhar, an action-packed thriller directed by Karan Malhotra, has been one of the most eagerly awaited films of the year — particularly due to the unconventional on-screen pairing of two of Bollywood’s most iconic actors. While Ranveer’s infectious energy and Sanjay’s raw intensity have already grabbed eyeballs, this surprise peek into their joint performance has sent the internet into overdrive.

The element that caught the most attention was Ranveer’s appearance — long, flowy hair and a thick beard-evoking memories of his previous film Khilji’s persona. The video also gave us a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt's character dressed in white kurta-pyjama, with a brown shawl draped over his shoulder, impersonating a robust beard and an intense, commanding look.

The release of Dhurandhar still remains unconfirmed but with a prediction of getting released by the end of this year. Alongside the main hype of Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Dutt as the main cast, the others include R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal. Although the female lead has yet to be officially confirmed, reports indicate that Sara Arjun is poised to make her debut, with speculation growing that she will land the role.

While the video leak has fuelled an explosion of excitement amongst the viewers, it also raises the question: Can Dhurandhar live up to its sky-high expectations? With Ranveer Singh’s unmatched enthusiasm and energy and Sanjay Dutt’s undeniable gravitas, the film has all the ingredients to be a box-office smash.

(Written by Bristi Dey)