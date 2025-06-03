Subhash Ghai reveals why Jackie Shroff has remained a public and industry favourite for 42 years

The post was accompanied by a nostalgic photograph from a gallery curated by Praveen Chandra, which Subhash said was recently shared with him. Sharing a photo featuring Jackie Shroff, the ace filmmaker wrote, “Why Bhidhu is so popular person in the public and movie industry for 42 years? He never wore a mask of being a star neither in public nor to his directors He is one of the finest Human inside n have compassion for others. He is simple in thoughts n positive about life. He is emotional n knows his roots. The above picture is shown is photograph galley by praveen Chandra who sent me this last week Thank u Praveen.”(sic)

In the image, the Teri Meherbaniyan actor is seen sitting on one leg intently watching a portrait of Subhash Ghai, capturing a moment of quiet admiration and deep respect.

To note, Jackie Shroff rose to stardom with his lead debut in Subhash Ghai’s 1983 blockbuster Hero, a film that catapulted him to overnight fame and established him as a household name. Years later, the actor reunited with Subhash for Yaadein (2001), a Hindi-language musical drama featuring an ensemble cast that included Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor and Amrish Puri.