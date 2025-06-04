Blake Lively faces legal setback as judge sides with Justin Baldoni in ‘It Ends With Us’ dispute

The lawsuit stems from the production of It Ends with Us, and includes multiple allegations Lively made against Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios. While she originally sought to include emotional distress claims, her legal team recently attempted to withdraw those allegations. However, the judge denied the move unless both parties agreed, stating that if not formally dismissed, Blake Lively would be barred from introducing any emotional distress-related evidence during the trial.

In his written order, Judge Liman clarified: “If the claims are not dismissed, the Court will preclude Blake from offering any evidence of emotional distress.” He also noted that while the request to withdraw was denied for now, Lively’s team could file a formal motion to revisit the issue later.