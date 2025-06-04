Celebs

Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the truth behind Sex and the City’s ‘watery’ Cosmopolitans

Despite serving cosmopolitans on the show, she rarely drank them until tasting expertly made versions post-show changed her mind
When you think of Sex and the City, it’s hard not to picture Carrie Bradshaw elegantly swirling a bright pink cosmopolitan — the drink that became as iconic as her style and storytelling. But Sarah Jessica Parker, who brought Carrie to life, recently shared a surprising behind-the-scenes secret: those famous cosmopolitans? They were mostly just ‘watery cranberry juice’.

The truth behind Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic cocktail

On the June 2 episode of Radio Andy, Parker opened up about how it took years for her actually to taste a proper cosmopolitan. During filming, the show’s prop team created the drinks using cranberry juice with a simple twist, but the cocktails lacked the finesse of a well-crafted Cosmopolitan. ‘I was under the impression that a cosmopolitan wasn’t worth anyone’s time,’ Parker admitted with a laugh.

It was until after Sex and the City wrapped that she finally got to experience the real deal. Parker recalled her first truly memorable cosmopolitan at Morandi, a charming restaurant in Greenwich Village. ‘It was one of the best cosmopolitans I’ve ever had,’ she said, marking a turning point in her appreciation for the cocktail.

Carrie Bradshaw

Co-star Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda, added some humour, pointing out that any bartender worth their salt would  ‘take some care’ when making a cosmopolitan for Parker today. Parker agreed that cocktail-making has improved over the years  — a sentiment echoed by their And Just Like That… co-star Sarita Choudhury, who emphasised that a good cosmo should be ‘murky, pale pink' with fresh lime juice to bring out the signature flavour.

Parker had previsouly told a renowned magazine that her love for the cocktail grew only after the filming ended. Despite serving cosmopolitans on the show, she rarely drank them until tasting expertly made versions post-show changed her mind. It’s a reminder that sometimes iconic moments on screen don’t always match reality behind the scenes.

Next time you order a cosmo, remember  — it’s the care, the fresh lime, and the perfect balance that truly make it worth savouring.

Sex and the City
Sarah Jessica Parker

