Sarah Jessica Parker reveals the truth behind Sex and the City’s ‘watery’ Cosmopolitans

On the June 2 episode of Radio Andy, Parker opened up about how it took years for her actually to taste a proper cosmopolitan. During filming, the show’s prop team created the drinks using cranberry juice with a simple twist, but the cocktails lacked the finesse of a well-crafted Cosmopolitan. ‘I was under the impression that a cosmopolitan wasn’t worth anyone’s time,’ Parker admitted with a laugh.

It was until after Sex and the City wrapped that she finally got to experience the real deal. Parker recalled her first truly memorable cosmopolitan at Morandi, a charming restaurant in Greenwich Village. ‘It was one of the best cosmopolitans I’ve ever had,’ she said, marking a turning point in her appreciation for the cocktail.