Who's Rocky J, Hina Khan's newly-wedded husband?

Actress Hina Khan, on Wednesday evening, announced her wedding with her longtime boyfriend Rocky J and dropped pictures of the same...no hullaballoo, no band, baaja, baarat, but just two of them, hand in hand, with their faces lit up. Before getting married, the couple was together for more that a decade. Throughout the actresses' long drawn out battle against cancer, Rocky has been seen as a pillar of strength beside her.

Who is Rocky J, Hina Khan's husband?

When Hina was going big with playing Akshara in Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rocky Jaiswal was the supervising producer for the show. The two met, became friends and fell in love, and announced about their relationship in 2017.