Who's Rocky J, Hina Khan's newly-wedded husband?

Actress Hina Khan, on Wednesday evening, announced her wedding with her longtime boyfriend Rocky J and dropped pictures of the same...no hullaballoo, no band, baaja, baarat, but just two of them, hand in hand, with their faces lit up. Before getting married, the couple was together for more that a decade. Throughout the actresses' long drawn out battle against cancer, Rocky has been seen as a pillar of strength beside her.
When Hina was going big with playing Akshara in Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rocky Jaiswal was the supervising producer for the show. The two met, became friends and fell in love, and announced about their relationship in 2017.
Rocky, whose original name is Jayant, is a well-known writer, director and producer, and is a boy from a business family in Kolkata.
On Wednesday, Hina shared a post on Instagram about their wedding and their minimal, matching attires created by none other than Manish Malhotra. Both looked hooked on to each other and they locked their eyes.
For her nuptials, the radiant Hina Khan chose a Manish Malhotra handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. A light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape with quiet intricacy.
Subtle pleated gota detailing added depth to the fabric, while a soft pink veil with a scalloped hem lent a dreamlike finish. What we loved is the little, yet special detailing, On her saree, Rocky and Hina's names were delicately embroidered- a personal note stitched into tradition. The look was complemented by imperial heirlooms from Manish Malhotra Jewellery. Rocky too, wore a signature ecru kurta from Manish Malhotra.
How did you like Hina and Rocky's wedding looks? Let us know!