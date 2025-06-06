Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee are married; glimpses from the celebrations

Actor Akhil Akkineni, the youngest son of Nagarjuna, tied the knot with businesswoman Zainab Ravdjee in an intimate ceremony on June 6. The couple, who have been in a long-term relationship, turned their fairytale romance into reality, capturing hearts across the internet.

Akhil Akkineni marries Zainab Ravdjee in a dreamy Telugu-style wedding

The two entered into their new chapter of life with a heartfelt traditional Telugu-style wedding ceremony. The intimate wedding was held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, founded by Akhil’s grandfather, the legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The couple had announced their engagement on November 26, 2024, after sharing a loving three-year relationship, and today in the wee hours of June 6 they finally got married. As seen in some photos over social media, Akhil is dressed in a simple but elegant white kurta and dhoti while Zainab, dressed in an ivory saree with a golden blouse, definitely stole the show.

The newlyweds’ ensembles drew attention for their elegance, with both bride and groom looking effortlessly regal. Zainab, adorned in elaborate jewelry, looked absolutely radiant— more stunning than ever. Alongside the traditional silk saree, she completed her look with exquisite diamond jewellery, including a choker set, layered necklace, jhumkas, maang tikka, nath, bangles, and a stunning kamarbandh.

Amid the social media buzz, the ceremony remained a beautifully low-key affair, honoring the couple’s desire for privacy. Numerous celebrities arrived early to join the wedding celebrations as part of the baraat. Stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, and Prashanth Neel were spotted arriving at the venue well ahead of the ceremony. Akhil’s cousins Sumanth and Sushanth A., along with his sister-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala, were also part of the baraat celebrations.