Girish Kumar, Ramaiya Vastavaiya star, makes rare public appearance

Girish Kumar recently made a rare public appearance, sparking nostalgia among fans. The actor, best known for his 2013 debut in Ramaiya Vastavaiya opposite Shruti Haasan, was spotted in the city by paparazzi. On his way to a venue, Girish paused to greet photographers with a warm smile and even posed for pictures, a gesture that instantly reminded many of his breakout role.

Dressed casually in a white printed T-shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers, Girish exuded effortless charm.

Girish Kumar's sighting hits fans with nostalgia

The sighting led to a wave of fond memories among fans. One social media user wrote, “Bro gave one hit and disappeared,” while another commented, “He made our childhood so beautiful and memorable.”

For the uninitiated, Girish Kumar is the son of producer Kumar S. Taurani. His debut film, directed by Prabhu Deva, also starred Sonu Sood, Randhir Kapoor, Poonam Dhillon, and the late Vinod Khanna.

A Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, the film’s music struck a chord with audiences, though its box office performance was modest.