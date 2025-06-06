Double trouble, double fun: Housefull 5A and 5B hit theatres— Here's what to know about the dual endings

The much awaited movie of the year, Housefull 5 is now finally on the big screens. This movie has been garnering affection from audiences for an extended period and finally is releasing on this Friday in theaters. The film boasts a stellar ensemble of casts featuring Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Sonam Bajwa.

Housefull 5A and 5B hit theatres with twists, laughs, and two different killers

The movie marks the fifth installment in the highly popular Housefull franchise, which has consistently captivated audiences with its humor and star-studded entertainment. The film blends murder mystery with comedy, promising audiences a laughter-packed, entertaining ride.

The film’s biggest attraction lies in its dual endings, revealed through two separate versions Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B — each unveiling a different killer in the climax. While the core plot remains the same, the identity of the killer changes depending on which version the audience watches. The ending that has a separate plot twist will just be 15-20 minutes of the film.

This creative twist not only adds an element of surprise and replay value but also encourages fans to watch both versions to fully unravel the mystery. Unlike the usual single-ending format in Indian cinema, this bold experiment has already captured the interest of a wide audience base. Screenings of these two alternate films will be randomly showcased across single screens and multiplexes making each viewing experience unpredictable and engaging. Thus, the approach may encourage audiences to visit the theatres twice to experience alternate endings, potentially doubling the film's viewership.

Although the movie hits the big screens only today, fans have already taken to social media, calling it exactly what they expected— a fun-filled, mystery-packed ride. Many are praising the film’s fresh concept of dual endings, while others are celebrating the return of their favorite stars in this laughter-packed ride. The buzz online suggests that Housefull 5 is well on its way to becoming a crowd favorite.