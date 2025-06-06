Javed Akhtar slams Bollywood’s western obsession, says south cinema succeeds by staying rooted

In contrast, he pointed to the growing success of South Indian cinema, crediting its cultural specificity and rooted storytelling for its resonance with audiences. According to Akhtar, one of the main reasons South Indian films are thriving is because their creators continue to live and work in the same regions they were raised in—be it Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Andhra Pradesh. “These filmmakers are speaking to their own people,” he said, noting that their narratives are more focused and grounded.

On the other hand, he said, many Bollywood filmmakers are second-generation migrants whose parents moved to Mumbai from places like Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan. This migration, Javed Akhtar explained, caused a disconnect from their cultural origins. “They dream in English,” he remarked, emphasizing that growing up in Mumbai’s cosmopolitan environment has distanced them from the traditional stories and settings that once enriched Hindi cinema. He also noted that despite this generalization, there are exceptions films like Udaan, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, manage to remain emotionally grounded even though the filmmaker is Mumbai-born.