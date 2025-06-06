Celebs

Rihanna's net worth drops nearly 30%; here's why

Rihanna’s beauty and lingerie businesses face leadership changes and tough market conditions
Rihanna's net worth drops nearly 30% after business setbacks
Rihanna, once celebrated as a billionaire entrepreneur, has seen her fortune shrink by nearly 30%.

The singer-turned-mogul’s net worth reportedly fell from $1.4 billion to around $1 billion, a $400 million dip, amid business challenges impacting her Fenty empire.

Fenty Beauty faces flat sales amid ‘challenging’ China market

Forbes ranked Rihanna at No. 35 on this year’s list and highlighted key factors behind the decline. Her lingerie brand Savage X Fenty faced leadership turnover after its CEO left in August 2024 to head Victoria’s Secret.

Meanwhile, her flagship cosmetics line Fenty Beauty, co-owned with luxury giant LVMH, launched in China last year amid what LVMH described as a “challenging environment,” with sales reported to be flat.

Broader global market slowdowns have also contributed to the dip in profits. Despite these hurdles, Rihanna remains an influential force in fashion and beauty. Savage X Fenty debuted a new Bridal Collection this spring, while Fenty Beauty relaunched its popular Body Lava and introduced new products, including a mascara line and an immersive experience on Roblox.

Beyond business, Rihanna’s personal life is also making headlines: she announced her third pregnancy last month at the 2025 Met Gala, appearing alongside longtime partner A$AP Rocky. The couple, already parents of two boys, may soon welcome a daughter.

Other top female stars featured on Forbes’ list include Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian, and Taylor Swift.

Rihanna

