Beyoncé shrugs off wardrobe malfunction like a pro during Cowboy Carter performance

In true Beyonce fashion, she didn’t let the mishap throw her off for a second. A fan-captured video quickly made its way to social media, showing the 43-year-old icon casually gripping the loose chaps and crouching down to adjust them — all while continuing to sing without missing a single beat. Her backup dancer swiftly came to the rescue and refastened the garment, securing it back in place.

The moment proved once again that Beyoncé is the definition of unbothered and in control — especially when she sang the word “Deadass” with complete composure, right in the middle of the glitch. Interestingly, this isn’t the first wardrobe-related hiccup on the Cowboy Carter tour.

At her Chicago show on May 15, a tender moment turned slightly tangled when daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s earring got caught in Beyoncé’s hair during their duet of “Protector.” But just like her mom, 12-year-old Blue handled the situation with calm precision, gently detangling the earring while Beyoncé carried on holding little Rumi Carter in her lap.