Blake Lively slammed for rude and entitled behaviour during shopping trip in New York City

Blake Lively was criticized by a fan who accused her of acting “entitled” and treating store employees poorly during a visit to a New York City shop.
The incident was detailed in a TikTok video posted Saturday by a fan named Landon, who recounted her experience while shopping at Stoney Clover Lane—the same time the “Gossip Girl” star was there.
“It was honestly a horrible experience. I don’t know how she has any fans anymore,” Landon said to her audience of over 197,000 followers, describing the outing she shared with her mother and sister.
“First of all, we walked in and we’re just like, looking around … I didn’t even notice [Lively] at first. I’m just looking, shopping for my sister, and the way [Lively’s] talking to the workers at the store was so rude,” she claimed.
“She was like, ‘I want a fresh one of these — one that wasn’t touched by other customers. … Is there a private bathroom?'”
Landon alleged that Blake was “ignoring” everyone, including her kids and her niece, as she chose the patches she wanted to add to her bag.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God. People are working hard in stores like this and this is how you’re treating them?’ Like, you’re being so entitled,” Landon claimed.
Interestingly, Blake shared Instagram Stories featuring a pink bag and mentioned she was inside Stoney Clover Lane. The actress held a pink pouch that had several sparkling patches on it, including a “B” for her first name and an “R,” presumably for her husband, Ryan Reynolds.
“@stoneyclover = my heaven,” she wrote atop the video. “Not an ad. I’m simply a 90s child who will forever be a devotee to any concept that includes make your own custom neon pastel glitter paradise … forever and ever, always.”
These allegations against Lively come to light amid the actress’s ongoing legal dispute with director Justin Baldoni. In December 2024, the “A Simple Favor” star filed a lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexually harassing her during the production of their 2024 film, It Ends With Us.
Baldoni, best known for his role in Jane the Virgin, denied the accusations and responded in January with a $400 million lawsuit. He named Lively, her 48-year-old husband, and their publicist, Leslie Sloane, alleging defamation, extortion, and other claims. The trial is scheduled to begin in March 2026.