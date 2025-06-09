Blake Lively slammed for rude and entitled behaviour during shopping trip in New York City

Blake Lively was criticized by a fan who accused her of acting “entitled” and treating store employees poorly during a visit to a New York City shop.

The incident was detailed in a TikTok video posted Saturday by a fan named Landon, who recounted her experience while shopping at Stoney Clover Lane—the same time the “Gossip Girl” star was there.

Blake Lively is being called out for her entitled behaviour

“It was honestly a horrible experience. I don’t know how she has any fans anymore,” Landon said to her audience of over 197,000 followers, describing the outing she shared with her mother and sister.