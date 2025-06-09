Influencer Steffy Sunny’s wedding celebrates local craftsmanship

Her bespoke bridal gown, crafted by an Indian designer, featured hand-embellished floral motifs and a romantic sweetheart neckline. Completing her bridal vision were timeless pieces of jewellery, a soft-glam makeup palette, and an elegant curled updo — all executed by local beauty professionals and stylists. The floral arrangements and décor, too, carried the unique touch of regional florists and artisans, further highlighting the couple’s “vocal for local” approach.

Adharsh, her groom and longtime friend, complemented her classic look in a tailored black suit with a rich red bow tie and matching pocket square. Their story — from school days filled with mischief to walking hand-in-hand down the aisle — resonated with thousands online. “From standing outside the classroom for punishments, giggling and laughing together, to doing the exact same thing 10 years later… but this time, on the aisle,” Steffy shared on her Instagram.

Steffy is famous for her humorous and relatable skits that capture the essence of Malayali culture.

At a time when many weddings lean towards international extravagance, Steffy and Adharsh’s celebration stood out for its heartfelt simplicity, cultural pride, and support for Indian entrepreneurship.