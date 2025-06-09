Vignesh Shivan thanks the universe on 11 years of togetherness with Nayanthara

One of the most adored couples in the South, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never fail to shell couple goals.

Nayanthara and Vignesh step into the 11th year of togetherness

As the lovebirds completed 11 years of togetherness, the filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a throwback video from one of their family holidays.

The clip showed Vignesh riding a bicycle with Nayanthara and their two boys — Uyir and Ulag enjoying themselves in the sidecar. The clip captured a perfect family moment of the four.

Thanking the universe for a life filled with love, Vignesh wrote in the caption, “Neeyum Naanum...uyirum Ulagum...blessed by God & the beautiful universe to have a life that’s filled with only love #HappyWeddingAnniversary my Thangamey @nayanthara 11 years of togetherness.”