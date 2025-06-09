Zawe Ashton debuts baby bump at husband Tom Hiddleston's film premiere

Actor-couple Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are set to welcome their second child.
The couple attended the premiere of Hiddleston’s "The Life of Chuck" during SXSW London, where Ashton showed off her baby bump.
Ashton, 40, and Hiddleston, 44, got engaged in March 2022 and welcomed their son in October 2022. The duo got married on February 18.
Hiddleston's latest work is "The Life of Chuck". Directed by Mike Flanagan, the film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Karen Gillan.
Ashton most recently appeared in "All of You", co-starring with Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots. Released in September 2014, the film was directed by William Bridges.
Tom Hiddleston met Zawe Ashton in 2019 while co-starring in the West End revival of Harold Pinter’s play Betrayal in London. The intense, emotional nature of the play—which revolves around infidelity and complex relationships—brought the actors into close collaboration, sparking both on-stage chemistry and a real-life connection. Their bond deepened as they continued working together when the production transferred to Broadway later that year.
Though the pair kept their romance very private, rumors of a relationship began swirling during the play's run. They were occasionally spotted together off-stage, but neither confirmed the relationship at the time. In 2021, they were seen vacationing together in Ibiza, and by the 2022 BAFTAs, they made their red carpet debut as a couple. That same year, it was revealed they were engaged and expecting their first child.
Tom Hiddleston is known for guarding his personal life, especially after his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift. He chose to keep this relationship grounded and out of the spotlight. Ashton, an accomplished actress, writer, and producer, has been praised for her artistic range.