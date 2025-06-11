Exclusive: 'The Traitor' contestant Nikita Luther talks about her "eerie" reality show experience
Professional poker player Nikita Luther, one of the contestants on Karan Johar's reality show, 'The Traitors,' spoke about her journey, what it was like to be disconnected from the outside world for two weeks and more.
You said The Traitors was very different from typical "toxic" reality shows. How would you describe the energy on set?
Nikita: It felt like we were all players in a live-action psychological experiment. The energy was eerie, induced by the captive reality format. Suspicious silences, unexpected alliances, and the kind of tension you’d usually find at the final table of a high-stakes game. But weirdly, there was camaraderie too. Like a wolf pack unsure of who’s wearing sheep’s clothing.
Coming from a poker background, how much of your real-life strategy translated into the dynamics of this game?
Nikita: Poker is all about probabilities. Traitors was about possibilities and people. I came in thinking I would be the one bluffing but everyone was bluffing me right back. The poker tools helped. Observation, misdirection, timing. But this was a different kind of game. The stakes were trust and the cards had personalities. It was deliciously unpredictable and I am no stranger to that kind of uncertainty.
Did you find yourself second-guessing people in the show more than you would at a poker table?
Nikita: Absolutely, the person I found second-guessing the most was actually myself. The twists and turns were very unexpected, and every time you feel like you're close to figuring it out, a new curveball throws you off. Unlike a poker table, where you can read physical tells and calculate odds, the show’s unpredictable narrative and hidden motives had me questioning my own instincts constantly. It’s like playing a game where the rules keep shifting just when you think you’ve got a winning hand.
Would you do another reality show again? If so, which one would you like to try next?
Nikita: Only if the game was cerebral, layered, and a little bit dangerous. Maybe something heist-themed where bluffing is a currency. I like formats where psychology meets unpredictability. That’s where I feel most alive.
How did it feel to live without a phone and be completely cut off from the outside world for two weeks?
Nikita: We didn’t have our phones until one was eliminated from the game. I found that to be an advantage for me since in my training for tournaments we do a lot of mindset coaching and mediation that trains our mind to be able to survive long periods without external stimulation. I was unfazed and that became a weapon
If you had to describe your Traitors journey in three words, what would they be?
Nikita: Unexpected. Calculated. Bold.
You mentioned that many stayed away from you at first. Was there a turning point where you started feeling accepted by the group?
Nikita: Yes, but it wasn’t a moment. It was a shift. When silence became my power and not my weakness. People realized I wasn’t there to impress. I was there to observe. That unnerved some, intrigued others. And slowly, curiosity gave way to connection.