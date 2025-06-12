Debutante Hiya Chatterjee’s fashion-forward Father’s Day exclusive interview with dad Saswata Chatterjee

Ahead of Father’s Day, which falls this year on Sunday, June 15, we went scouting for a father who perfectly fits the bill to be a cool dad to a Gen Z daughter. We found our match in actor Saswata Chatterjee and his daughter, the budding actor Hiya Chatterjee, who’s all set to debut in Rahool Mukherjee’s next film, Mon Maaney Na, opposite the suave Ritwik Bhowmik.

For the father-daughter shoot, we were at tenterhooks till the end to make it happen, with Saswata being stuck in Georgia for the shoot of his upcoming Telugu film, Akhanda 2, and Hiya completing a hectic shoot schedule for Mon Maaney Na, a 90s inspired tale of love set in the scenic landscapes of North Bengal.

Finally, when we got them, it was a rollercoaster chat and a fun shoot styled by Ajopa Mukherjee. While Hiya looked the quintessential Daddy’s girl in these two girlie dresses from Pallavi Singhee’s label Verb, Saswata looked every inch the cool dad in the two looks created by designer Arjun Agarwal. Here are the excerpts from the chat where we discovered the very cool equation Hiya shares with her father.

Debutante Hiya Chatterjee shares how growing up with a storyteller dad made her fall in love with cinema—one Goopy-Bagha tale at a time