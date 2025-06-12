Vikrant Massey reveals he lost his cousin Clive Kunder in the Ahmedabad plane crash

Vikrant Massey has shared on social media that he lost his cousin in the recent Air India plane crash. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vikrant revealed that his uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was serving as the First Officer on Air India Flight AI 171. The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was en route from Ahmedabad to London when it crashed shortly after takeoff near the Meghaninagar area.
In his emotional message, Vikrant wrote, "My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight. May God give strength to you and your family, uncle and all deeply affected."
As per reports, Clive Kunder, who had logged more than 1,100 flying hours, was part of an experienced cockpit crew alongside Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flight experience. Tragically, the crash is being described as one of the worst aviation disasters in recent global history, claiming the lives of over 200 people.
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:48 pm and crashed just nine minutes later at an altitude of 625 feet. The plane, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and ten crew members. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also among the passengers. The aircraft turned into a fireball upon impact, causing damage to surrounding structures near the Ahmedabad Horse Camp, close to the Civil Hospital.
Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the Air Force, Army, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working at the crash site.
