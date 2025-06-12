Vikrant Massey reveals he lost his cousin Clive Kunder in the Ahmedabad plane crash

As per reports, Clive Kunder, who had logged more than 1,100 flying hours, was part of an experienced cockpit crew alongside Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flight experience. Tragically, the crash is being described as one of the worst aviation disasters in recent global history, claiming the lives of over 200 people.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:48 pm and crashed just nine minutes later at an altitude of 625 feet. The plane, bound for London’s Gatwick Airport, was carrying 242 people, including two pilots and ten crew members. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also among the passengers. The aircraft turned into a fireball upon impact, causing damage to surrounding structures near the Ahmedabad Horse Camp, close to the Civil Hospital.

Rescue operations are currently underway, with teams from the Air Force, Army, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) working at the crash site.