Fire erupts at wrap celebration of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film, no injuries reported

Actor Harshvardhan Rane has officially wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, in which he stars opposite Sonam Bajwa. What was meant to be a joyful wrap-up celebration with the cast and crew took an unexpected turn when a bunch of helium balloons suddenly caught fire. The incident, described by Rane as a “freak accident,” startled everyone present. Thankfully, no one was injured, and the team quickly regained control of the situation, allowing the festivities to continue.
Harshvardhan later took to Instagram to share a video of the mishap. The clip showed him celebrating with the team when the balloons burst into flames just a few feet away. The sudden blaze caused a brief moment of panic in the room, but the crew’s swift response ensured everyone remained safe. Sonam Bajwa, who was also present at the party, escaped unharmed, as did all others in attendance.
In his caption, Harshvardhan reflected on how lucky the team had been, writing, “You know God is on your film’s side when a mishap doesn’t touch you. Thankfully, everyone was safe this morning after the crew wrapped up five consecutive night shoots. While we were celebrating the wrap of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a huge bunch of helium balloons burst just 8–9 feet behind us! Accidents and hiccups kept their distance, as if guardian angels were watching over us. #FreakAccident but #SonOfGod.” He also gave a special shout-out to co-producer Anshul, calling him the driving force behind the film.
The post quickly drew reactions from fans and followers, many expressing relief and gratitude that the accident didn’t lead to injuries. Several comments praised the team’s calm handling of the scare and noted the "miraculous" nature of the escape.
Directed by Milap Zaveri and co-written with Mushtaq Shiekh, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is a musical romance exploring themes of love and obsession. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025.