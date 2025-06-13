Fire erupts at wrap celebration of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's film, no injuries reported

Harshvardhan later took to Instagram to share a video of the mishap. The clip showed him celebrating with the team when the balloons burst into flames just a few feet away. The sudden blaze caused a brief moment of panic in the room, but the crew’s swift response ensured everyone remained safe. Sonam Bajwa, who was also present at the party, escaped unharmed, as did all others in attendance.

In his caption, Harshvardhan reflected on how lucky the team had been, writing, “You know God is on your film’s side when a mishap doesn’t touch you. Thankfully, everyone was safe this morning after the crew wrapped up five consecutive night shoots. While we were celebrating the wrap of Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, a huge bunch of helium balloons burst just 8–9 feet behind us! Accidents and hiccups kept their distance, as if guardian angels were watching over us. #FreakAccident but #SonOfGod.” He also gave a special shout-out to co-producer Anshul, calling him the driving force behind the film.