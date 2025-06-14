Park Sung-hoon says portraying trans character in Squid Game was about empathy, not stereotypes

For South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon, stepping into the shoes of Cho Hyun-ju, a transgender woman in Netflix's Squid Game, meant embracing empathy and authenticity over stereotype.
Best known for his roles in The Glory, Queen of Tears, and Not Others, Park joined Squid Game in its second season, portraying a complex character who enters the deadly competition hoping to earn enough for gender-affirming surgery.
Once a sergeant in the military, Hyun-ju is disowned by her family and struggling with unemployment when she enters the contest.
Park, 40, acknowledged the criticism surrounding his casting as a cisgender actor playing a transgender role. “
“I hoped that if I truly respected and understood her, the audience would, too,” he said. “Just as Geum-ja warmed up to Hyun-ju, I wanted viewers to do the same.”
Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, debuted in 2021 and quickly became a global sensation, with over 142 million Netflix households tuning in during its first month. Its gripping plot, wherein players facing economic hardship risk their lives in twisted versions of childhood games, earned critical acclaim and several awards, including an Emmy for lead actor Lee Jung-jae.
Park is set to return in the series’ upcoming third and final season, premiering on June 27. Saying goodbye to Hyun-ju, he admitted, wasn’t easy. “It’s always hard to let go of a character you’ve come to love, especially someone as strong and layered as her.”
Reflecting on the show's popularity, Park believes it lies in its universality. “Each character represents a different struggle. Viewers can see parts of themselves in someone’s journey. But beyond that, the series also prompts important questions about morality, democracy, the value of life. It’s powerful in its messaging.”
On a lighter note, Park shared his growing curiosity about India, sparked by his co-star Anupam Tripathi, who played Ali in Season 1. “I’ve heard so much about how beautiful the country is. I’d love to visit someday,” he said with a smile.
The new season will also feature Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Yang Dong-geun, Jo Yu-ri, Lee David, and Roh Jae-won.
