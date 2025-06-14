Park Sung-hoon says portraying trans character in Squid Game was about empathy, not stereotypes

For South Korean actor Park Sung-hoon, stepping into the shoes of Cho Hyun-ju, a transgender woman in Netflix's Squid Game, meant embracing empathy and authenticity over stereotype.

Best known for his roles in The Glory, Queen of Tears, and Not Others, Park joined Squid Game in its second season, portraying a complex character who enters the deadly competition hoping to earn enough for gender-affirming surgery.

Once a sergeant in the military, Hyun-ju is disowned by her family and struggling with unemployment when she enters the contest.

Park, 40, acknowledged the criticism surrounding his casting as a cisgender actor playing a transgender role. “

“I hoped that if I truly respected and understood her, the audience would, too,” he said. “Just as Geum-ja warmed up to Hyun-ju, I wanted viewers to do the same.”

Squid Game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, debuted in 2021 and quickly became a global sensation, with over 142 million Netflix households tuning in during its first month. Its gripping plot, wherein players facing economic hardship risk their lives in twisted versions of childhood games, earned critical acclaim and several awards, including an Emmy for lead actor Lee Jung-jae.