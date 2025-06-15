Emma Watson takes the helm at Oxford rowing regatta

Emma Watson, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, is embracing a new chapter as a student and athlete at Oxford University.

Emma is the coxswain of the team

Enrolled since 2023, the 35-year-old actor competed in the university’s iconic Summer Eights rowing regatta this year, serving as the coxswain, or the team member who steers the boat and directs strategy.

Her team won one out of four races in the intercollegiate competition. According to reports, rival rowers cheekily celebrated their victory over her team by playing the Harry Potter theme song, a playful nod to her most famous role.

This athletic foray comes as Watson continues to step back from acting to focus on academia and personal growth. She’s currently pursuing a graduate degree at Oxford and recently made a rare public appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival after a 12-year hiatus.

In past interviews, she has spoken about how shifting away from acting has given her more autonomy and space to explore new passions.