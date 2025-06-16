5 celebrities who died in freak accidents

Recently, Karisma Kapoor's former husband Sanjay Kapur passed away in a bizarre tragedy when he swallowed a bee while playing polo. Though not impossible it was deemed bizarre by fans worldwide. However, several celebrities have succumbed to freak accidents and some of them even made global headlines.

5 celebrities who passed away in weird accidents

These freak incidents, stranger than fiction, often feel surreal, involving unlikely chains of events, misjudged risks, or pure bad luck. Here are five celebrity deaths that stand out not just because of who they were, but because of the strange, freakish way they died.