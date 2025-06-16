Sunita Ahuja marks her birthday at Kal Bhairav temple in MP's Ujjain

“I gave all these years to my kids, and now that they are grown up, I want to live for myself," she said in an interview. She also revealed that on her birthday, she starts her day by praying at a temple or Gurudwara, and then, as soon as the clock strikes 8 PM, she enjoys some alcohol in her own company. She shared, “Jaise hi 8 bajta hai, bottle khol ke, akele cake kaat ke, daaru pee leti hoon (As soon as the clock strikes 8, I open a bottle, cut a cake alone, and have a drink),” she said.

Sunita Ahuja has been making headlines all year for her comments on her marriage and also on Govinda's career. She revealed in one of her interviews that she and Govinda live apart and more recently, she criticised Govinda's approach to his work.

"Why has Govinda not been seen in 17 years? The problem is that his circle is the wrong one. It’s a wrong circle. Today, my fights with him are because I can’t lie, and I do not appreciate flattery," she shared.

“Today he has four people – a writer, a musician, a secretary and a lawyer friend. They are of no use. They only say ‘wah, wah!‘ If he makes music, they say ‘wah, wah kalam kar diya. ‘They should tell him the truth. When I tell him the truth, he gets upset," she further added.