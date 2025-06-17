‘It’s tough but not impossible’: Genelia D’Souza offers different take on actor work hours

Surprising her fans, Genelia D’Souza opened up about her work ethic, saying that working 12 hours straight is no big deal. She added that even when her director extended the shoot, she found it ‘fair’ and had no complaints.

Genelia on 12 hour shoots: “It’s Fair”

In a recent interview with Zoom, Genelia opened up about how she balances her work and personal life — a statement that came shortly after Deepika Padukone’s controversial exit from the set of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film, Spirit.

Deepika reportedly declined to work beyond eight hours a day, sparking a widespread debate in the film industry about work-life balance for actors. The move prompted discussions and debates on industry expectations, with several prominent names, including Mani Ratnam, Rana Daggubati, and Kabir Khan, voicing their support for her stance. However, Genelia offered a different perspective, suggesting that longer working hours are sometimes reasonable and part of the profession.

Genelia said. "It is tough but it is not impossible. I do work for 10 hours a day and there are days when the director asks to extend it to 11 or 12 hours. I think it's fair but we just need time to make those adjustments”.

Though Genelia didn’t mention Deepika by name, her remarks clearly offered a contrasting viewpoint. “When you have a day or two where you have to go over time, it’s part of the understanding and the process that needs to be trusted and respected,” she added.

On the professional front, Genelia is teaming up with Aamir Khan for their much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, directed by R.S. Prasanna, is a sports comedy-drama that promises a fresh and inspiring narrative. Genelia’s collaboration with Aamir has already generated buzz, and fans are eager to see the duo share screen space. Sitaare Zameen Par is slated for release on June 20 and is expected to bring a unique blend of emotion, humor, and athletic spirit to the big screen.