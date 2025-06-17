Labubu Love: From Ananya Panday to Pashmina Roshan, Bollywood celebs can’t get enough of the viral toy

Every now and then, pop culture throws up a phenomenon that blurs the line between art and obsession. The latest to take the internet—and celebrity handbags—by storm is Labubu, a mischievous vinyl creature from the whimsical world of Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. What started as a niche collectible in the designer toy circuit has now officially crossed over into Bollywood, and Gen Z stars are leading the charge.
Touted for its quirky expression and goblin-like cuteness, Labubu has become more than just a shelf accessory. It’s now a fashion statement, a conversation starter, and in some cases, a pocket-sized sidekick.
Ananya Panday, never one to miss a trend, recently stepped out with a pink Labubu charm swinging off her designer tote. Known for her Gen-Z-friendly fashion and girl-next-door energy, Ananya has given the Labubu movement a stylish nod, inspiring fans to look beyond the usual accessories. It’s playful, it’s fun—and very her.
Emerging actress Pashmina Roshan seems to have developed a soft spot for the mischievous critter. Paparazzi spotted her leaving a salon, clutching her Labubu toy like a prized possession. The toy’s become a staple in her off-duty look, making frequent cameos during casual city strolls and errand runs. Clearly, she’s not just a collector—she’s a full-on fan.
Actress Sharvari Wagh has taken things a step further by seamlessly integrating Labubu into her everyday fashion. Whether it’s dinner dates or coffee runs, Sharvari’s bag has a Labubu peeking out, casually stealing the spotlight. It’s a low-key but clever way to wear the trend without screaming for attention.
Originally a cult favourite among designer toy lovers, Labubu’s entry into the Indian celebrity scene signals a growing appetite for collectible culture fused with fashion. And with stars making it Instagram-worthy, expect Labubu to soon make its way to wishlists far beyond the art world.
