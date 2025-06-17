Manasvi Mamgai meets Pope Leo XIV and Al Pacino in Rome ahead of Captivated’s shoot

Former Miss India and rising Hollywood producer Manasvi Mamgai made headlines this week after she was granted a private audience with the newly appointed Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. Also present was Oscar-winning actor Al Pacino, who, with this meeting, became the first Hollywood star to be formally received by the American-born pontiff.

Manasvi Mamgai and Al Pacino meet Pope Leo XIV ahead of Rome film shoot

The extraordinary meeting marks a symbolic beginning for Captivated, an upcoming international feature that will begin filming shortly in Rome. The high-stakes crime thriller stars Al Pacino and Katie Holmes and is being produced by Manasvi under her banner 32RED Entertainment, alongside a global team that includes Chris K. Daniels (Cinelaunch), Andrea Bucko (Sugar Rush Pictures), Michael Mammoliti, Keith Kjarval, Cassian Elwes, and Italian producer Andrea Iervolino. Manasvi, who has successfully transitioned from pageantry to the film industry, expressed her awe at the moment: “Meeting His Holiness was truly surreal. As an Indian-origin producer, standing alongside Al Pacino in Vatican City was a moment I’ll never forget. Receiving a blessing before starting this film felt like a divine sign.”