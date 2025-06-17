TV couple Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee booked for kidnap, extortion

In her post, Malabika stated, "I’m sharing a painful experience today - something no family should ever endure. On May 31, 2025, my husband, Mr Shyam Sundar Dey, a renowned Bengali film producer with more than 60 films to his credit, was involved in a shocking incident."

She alleged Dey, who was on a business trip in Goa, was kidnapped by the accused after they intercepted his rented car. He was physically assaulted over several days and confined at an undisclosed location, she further alleged.

"In Goa, my husband was subjected to mental torture, and they demanded Rs 64 lakh from him. They threatened to falsely implicate him in a drug case if he didn’t comply. Terrified, Shyam paid Rs 23 lakh. I’ve saved all the receipts and transaction proofs showing the transfers made to Puja and Kunal’s accounts," Malabika claimed in the post. "Shyam’s mobile phones were taken by Puja and Kunal, who also forced him to reveal personal details and passwords. They made multiple video recordings, compelling him to speak as instructed," she added.

Following a complaint, the Goa police rescued Dey and registered an FIR against the accused Kunal, Puja and Piyush. The trio has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections including 126(2), 137(2), 140(2) and 308(2), that pertain to serious offences of kidnapping, extortion and wrongful restraint.