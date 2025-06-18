Amanda Seyfried says sequels are made just for money, wants original content

When sequels have become a trend with more and more projects having a follow-up, the actor feels it is done only for money, and it is frustrating.

In a talk with the Interview Magazine, Amanda shared her thoughts on creating original content, describing it as a "really scary and brave" endeavor. She expressed her support for sequels in general but noted a growing fatigue with the constant recycling of the same ideas. While she is not opposed to sequels, she emphasized the importance of creativity and originality in storytelling.

“I will say, there’s a little bit of fatigue with sequels. I want original content. I think it’s really scary and brave to do it,” she says

She shared her honest take on the film industry's reliance on sequels: “It’s not scary and not very brave to do sequels. It’s just for money and it’s frustrating”. However, the Oscar-nominated star has also contradicted herself, admitting she would do “Mamma Mia 3 in a heartbeat.”

Amanda will next star in the psychological thriller The Housemaid, which is set to be released in December. Directed by Paul Feig, the film is based on Freida McFadden's novel with the same title.

The film boasts a star-studded cast including Sydney Sweeney, Brandon Sklenar, and Michele Morrone alongside Amanda. Blending suspense with emotional depth, The Housemaid is expected to explore themes of trust, deception, and psychological unraveling, marking a notable shift in tone for the director, who is best known for his work in comedy. With its compelling cast and darker subject matter, the film is already generating anticipation ahead of its premiere.

