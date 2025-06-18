Apurva Makhija gets candid about modern dating; addresses 'gold digger' tag

Content creator and influencer Apurva Makhija, widely known as The Rebel Kid, recently spoke out against the stereotype that labels women as gold diggers. In a candid conversation on Siddhaarth Aalambayan’s YouTube series, The Bombay Journey, she called out the pre-conceived notions held by many men, highlighting the need for a shift in mindset amongst the people.

The Rebel Kid's take on men, money, and misplaced labels

Apurva, known for her bold and unapologetic persona, continues to win over fans with her unfiltered honesty. In a raw conversation, she admitted that the internet has become her space for confessions, making her life, in many ways, an open book. Speaking on the topic of finding love online, Apurva shared that most men already know everything about her through her content. As a result, many try to stand out by making sweeping statements like “I hate women who are gold diggers,” a remark she finds off-putting and rooted in tired stereotypes.

In a similar context, Apurva opened up about a past dating experience that perfectly captured the contradictions women often face. She recalled going out with a man who earned just Rs. 25,000 a month but still felt entitled to throw around the term “gold digger” when talking about women. With her signature sarcasm, Apurva highlighted the irony of the situation — something that quickly resonated with viewers online.

Sharing her perspective on gender stereotypes, Apurva said in a recent interview, “Men often get flabbergasted when they see a woman doing something that’s usually their playing field.They get all wide-eyed over the simplest things — like, wow, a woman who can chug a beer or code? Groundbreaking!” Her comment throws a cheeky spotlight on the subtle (and not-so-subtle) biases that still flare up when women crash the boys’ territory.

As for recent updates on The Rebel Kid, she appears to be moving past a rough phase that saw her at the center of controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. After a period of silence on Instagram, where her feed went blank, she’s begun posting again, signaling a positive shift and a return to form.