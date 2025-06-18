Urvashi Rautela, Sonu Sood questioned by ED in online betting app investigation; cricketers also under scanner: Reports

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently questioned by celebrities Urvashi Rautela and Sonu Sood, in connection to a betting app case. As reported, the celebs were questioned by the ED regarding their connection and endorsement deals with online betting platforms. Along with Sonu and Urvashi, renowned cricketers like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina, were also questioned by the agency.

ED questions many Indian celebrities in connection to a betting app case

An ED official said that these platforms are gaining huge visibility by partnering with celebrities and influencers, even at the cost of defying explicit government bans.

However, neither Urvashi nor Sonu’s team has issued any statement regarding the questioning.

This year in March, an FIR was filed in Hyderabad against 25 celebrities, which included popular faces like Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Lakshmi Manchu, Praneetha, and Nidhi Agarwal, among others, who had allegedly been promoting illegal betting apps. A part of the complaint read: “Thousands of lakhs of rupees are involved in these illegal platforms and it is also leading many families into distress, especially that of middle-class and lower middle-class."

Prakash Raj later admitted that even though he appeared in one such ad in 2015, within a year, he had opted out of it. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati’s team had also issued a clarification that his endorsement deal was compliant with the law.

However, Kangana Ranaut slammed the celebrities and commented on the betting app controversy. Known for her controversial remarks, took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “This endorsement came to me almost 6 times over a span of one year, every time they added several crores to the offer to buy me but I said NO each time, look anymore, yeh integrity is not good just for your conscience anymore, yeh naya Baharat hai, sudhar jao nahi toh sudhar diye jaoge (sic)."