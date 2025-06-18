Who was Anne Burrell, the TV chef from Worst Cooks in America, who died at 55?

Anne Burrell, the vivacious and spiky-haired chef best known for her tenure on Worst Cooks in America, passed away on June 17, 2025, at her Brooklyn, New York, home. She was 55.

The Food Network, a channel where her two-decade TV career began, confirmed her death and expressed their sorrow over the loss.

The Food Network: She was a remarkable person

The Food Network described her as “a remarkable person and culinary talent”. She was a teacher, competitor and food lover who celebrated the joy of good cooking.

Robert Irvine noted her “epic rivalry” on Worst Cooks in America, while Carla Hall, Aarón Sánchez, and others lauded her warmth, humour and professionalism.

Born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, Anne pursued culinary training at the Culinary Institute of America.

Began her professional chef journey in upscale New York kitchens, including Felidia, Savoy Centro Vinoteca, and Phil & Anne’s Good Time Lounge. Her television debut was in 2005 as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, cooking alongside Mario Batali.