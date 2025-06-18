Who was Anne Burrell, the TV chef from Worst Cooks in America, who died at 55?

Anne Burrell, the vivacious and spiky-haired chef best known for her tenure on Worst Cooks in America, passed away on June 17, 2025, at her Brooklyn, New York, home. She was 55.
The Food Network, a channel where her two-decade TV career began, confirmed her death and expressed their sorrow over the loss.
The Food Network described her as “a remarkable person and culinary talent”. She was a teacher, competitor and food lover who celebrated the joy of good cooking.
Robert Irvine noted her “epic rivalry” on Worst Cooks in America, while Carla Hall, Aarón Sánchez, and others lauded her warmth, humour and professionalism.
Born on September 21, 1969, in Cazenovia, New York, Anne pursued culinary training at the Culinary Institute of America.
Began her professional chef journey in upscale New York kitchens, including Felidia, Savoy Centro Vinoteca, and Phil & Anne’s Good Time Lounge. Her television debut was in 2005 as a sous chef on Iron Chef America, cooking alongside Mario Batali.
She hosted Secrets of a Restaurant Chef from 2008 to 2012 and co-hosted Worst Cooks in America since its 2010 debut, mentoring kitchen novices for over a decade.
Anne even starred in Food Network competitions including Chopped All‑Stars, The Next Iron Chef, and House of Knives Notably, she won Chopped All‑Stars in 2015, donating her $75,000 prize to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
The chef even authored two bestselling cookbooks: Cook Like a Rock Star (2011) and Own Your Kitchen (2013).
On the morning of June 17, emergency responders arrived at Burrell’s residence following a 911 call around 7.50 a.m. She was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on arrival. No signs of foul play have been reported, and a formal autopsy is pending.
Anne Burrell’s celebrated career blended culinary excellence with television charisma and genuine mentorship. Her bold, flavourful cooking style and signature platinum spikes made her instantly recognizable, but it was her infectious energy, advocacy, and dedication to others that truly defined her.