Kajol calls Ramoji Film City haunted; Hyderabad locals react

"I have experienced this multiple times. Call it negative energy or vibes, but sometimes, when you go to a place, you feel like something isn’t right. I’ve shot at places where I couldn’t sleep all night, where I felt it would be good if I could just leave this place," she said during a recent interview.

She then brought up Ramoji Film City and added, “There are quite a few places like that. A prime example is Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad, which is considered one of the most haunted places in the world. I am lucky enough not to have seen anything (ghosts), though.”

However, Hyderabad locals and tourists were quick to mark Kajol's observation inaccurate and also took to X and Reddit to share their own experiences with the film city.

"Don’t take them seriously - I am sure she might be promoting horror and supernatural movie. Post release, she will say she doesn't follow unscientific beliefs," a fan wrote on X. A Redditor wrote, "Idk which is scarier, ramoji film city or her laugh at the end." Another X user wrote, "First time hearing this. The haunted part must be her filming DILWALE in Ramoji."

Fans also shared their own experiences with the spot. A fan remarked on X, "Have been to Ramoji Film City Hyderabad. There is nothing haunting about it. Nice creative foreign locations, railway stations, studios et all. They also show you nuances of film making & sound affects in a tour. Strange comments!"