Kartik Aaryan immerses himself in character for Anurag Basu’s upcoming film; is he following the 'Devdas model'?

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is in the spotlight like never before, marking the most defining phase of his career. With three back-to-back movie announcements, he’s effortlessly scoring a cinematic hat-trick this year and the next.

Why everyone’s talking about Kartik Aaryan’s role in upcoming movies?

The actor who is currently engrossed in the filming of Anurag Basu’s untitled love story will be seen alongside Sreeleela on the big screens. He is so committed to this role that he has evidently distanced himself from personal interactions to fully immerse in his character. Many of his co-stars have noticed this change and have reported that he has never been this engrossed ever before while taking up a project.

A close friend of his shared with the media saying, “He hardly sleeps, he hardly talks these days. All his focus is on remaining in character for the film”. Another insider added, “Kartik has never worked so hard to remain in character. He is following Dilip Kumar’s Devdas model. The late legendary actor became so involved with the character that he slept and breathed like Devdas. Kartik has cut himself off from all person-to-person interaction. Anurag wanted Kartik to grow a beard, lose weight drastically and try to remain in a dark place”.

This approach is often referred to as method acting, where an actor fully immerses themselves in the character, often reflecting the role in their real life. Such intense involvement enables them to think, act, and live as the character both on and off screen. This has helped Kartik to evolve from the youthful icon to the actor who embraces layered, transformative roles.

As for his upcoming projects, Kartik is gearing up for Main Tera Tu Mera, Tu Mera Main Tera — a light-hearted romantic film filled with soul-stirring songs and undeniable chemistry. He will also be seen starring in the grand action spectacle Naagzilla, a massive monster entertainer showcasing his versatility as a lead. Meanwhile, his highly anticipated collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions also continues to generate buzz amongst his fans.