Ralph Fiennes has a wardrobe warning for the next Voldemort: “Watch the robes!”

Ralph also shared a delightfully odd bit of costume trivia from his Voldemort days. In the early films, he wore a one-piece pair of tights with a gusset. “The gusset kept getting lower and lower throughout the day — it became uncomfortable,” he revealed. Eventually, he requested a wardrobe change: individual tights “like a garter belt.” Ever the mischief-maker, Ralph joked, “I enjoyed teasing the stunt guys by lifting up my robes and showing them my garter belt.”

While he’s given his blessing to a new Voldemort, Ralph has previously said he’d be open to returning to the role ‘of course’ — though he recently called Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy ‘a wonderful suggestion’ to take over.

Though HBO has yet to announce the actor who will play the Dark Lord in its TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s books, the core Hogwarts trio has been cast. Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, with Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton as Ron and Hermione, respectively. Joining them are a string of heavyweight names: John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Hagrid. As for who’ll bring Voldemort’s chilling presence back to screen — flowing robes and all — that reveal remains under wraps. But whoever it is, they’ve got a tough act (and some serious tights) to follow.