Tanuj Virwani revealed that he was robbed by this close aide of his...

Actor Tanuj Virwani recently opened up that he was robbed by an old aide, his spot boy of 10 years since the Inside Edge days, whom he considered a part of the family. The actor, said in an interview that it is a deeply upsetting moment for him and his family.

Tanuj Virwani on getting robbed by his spot boy

Tanuj went on to explain that the man not only lived with them, but travelled, ate, and celebrated with the former's family. “I’ve always treated everyone equally at home—whether it’s staff or family, that line was never drawn.”

The betrayal came to light when their things started mysteriously vanishing. It started with a jacket, then a couple of Tanuj father’s expensive watches. They had just come back from the UK, and some of the currency they brought back went missing too, he informed. “We’re not the kind of family that locks things up at home. There’s always been a basic sense of trust,” he said.

What made matters worse was discovering the man had developed a drinking habit and that he had been selling the stolen items to have enough to buy his drinks. “It’s not just the material loss, it’s the betrayal. I have a baby daughter, my wife, my mother—all living in this house. You can’t have someone under the influence, stealing things, around your family. It’s frightening,” Tanuj revealed.

The actor revealed that this incident has been a traumatic setback and has shaken their sense of security, especially at time when even high-profile celebrities aren't safe in their homes, and get stabbed by an assailant. Tanuj says that it is even scarier when one lives in a stand-alone bungalow and not in a gated community. Still, Tanuj and his family are not rushing into adding security.

The actor says he’s more heartbroken than angry. The spot boy has travelled with him everywhere, from London, to Dubai, to Singapore and Bangkok, the actor reveals. “I’m an only child, and I tend to form close bonds. I’m more upset and let down than I am angry,” he adds.

The case has been reported to the police, and they have found foreign currency, perfumes, and other stolen items in his bag. The watches haven’t been recovered yet, but he’s admitting to things. He’s currently at the police station, being interrogated.