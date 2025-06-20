Actor Aadhya Anand on playing Tanya in the psycho thriller, 'Knock Knock... Kaun Hai?'

A

It was the storyline that got me. Tanya Arora, the character I play in this series, has a completely different persona compared to any of the characters I’ve played before. I was ready for a change, and diving into intense action scenes and high-stakes drama was something entirely new for me. Transitioning from the cute girl-next-door to an extremely vulnerable yet brave girl who will fight tooth and nail to unravel this entire fiasco, has been an incredible journey. This role demanded a deeper emotional range. I had often taken time to inhabit her mindset and emotional space, before a few intense scenes.