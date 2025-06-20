Actor Aadhya Anand on playing Tanya in the psycho thriller, 'Knock Knock... Kaun Hai?'
Actor Aadhya Anand is back in the spotlight for her performance in the recently released psychological thriller, Knock Knock...Kaun Hai?, which marks a bold shift from her earlier roles in Crushed and Bombay Begums. The series delves deep into suspense and emotional complexity, and Aadhya brings a compelling edge to the character at its heart. The actor takes us through the same.
Aadhya Anand on her career pivot, inspirations and summer must-haves
What sparked your interest in this role?
It was the storyline that got me. Tanya Arora, the character I play in this series, has a completely different persona compared to any of the characters I’ve played before. I was ready for a change, and diving into intense action scenes and high-stakes drama was something entirely new for me. Transitioning from the cute girl-next-door to an extremely vulnerable yet brave girl who will fight tooth and nail to unravel this entire fiasco, has been an incredible journey. This role demanded a deeper emotional range. I had often taken time to inhabit her mindset and emotional space, before a few intense scenes.
What kind of stories attract you?
I’m drawn to stories with real depth and characters with strong arcs. I love roles that challenge me and allow me to explore different sides of human emotions.
What inspires you?
For me, growth as an actor comes from being open to both compliments and criticism. I always reflect on my performances, analysing what I could have done better. This helps me when I step into a character again. The audience who watches my work, along with my followers and fans, never fail to remind me that I entertain them. It motivates me to work even harder and give back to them through my upcoming projects.
Is there any filmmaker you would love to work with?
I would love to work with Karan Johar. His films are pure magic. And of course, who wouldn’t dream of being part of Rohit Shetty’s iconic cop universe? It would be thrilling to step into his high-energy world. Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are on my list. And of course, Vatsal Neelakantan, my Friday Night Plan director, is also on that list. I’m looking forward to working on many more projects with him.
What is your diet and fitness regimen?
I stick to regular gym workouts and follow a strict no-soft-drinks policy. I’ve also cut out caffeine entirely.
What are your summer fashion wardrobe essentials?
It is all about staying cool in style. I love pretty sundresses and chic heels that are both comfortable and feminine. I’ve recently made the switch from being a shoe person to fully embracing heels. Sunscreen is a must, and I never leave home without a bottle of water to stay hydrated. And of course, I always have my sunglasses with me.