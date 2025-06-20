Aditya Narayan drops new album Saansein — a heartfelt journey of love and longing

Singer Aditya Narayan has unveiled his latest album, Saansein, with the first track, Bana Le Tera, set to release on June 20. Describing the album as a deeply personal project, Aditya says it reflects love, longing, and the raw emotions often left unspoken.

Aditya Narayan unveils Saansein, a soulful album exploring untold emotions

“Saansein is an incredibly personal project for me — it’s a reflection of love, longing, and the raw emotions we often leave unsaid,” Aditya shared. “Bana Le Tera is the perfect opening for this journey, and I hope listeners feel the heart and soul we’ve poured into every note.”

The album features eight tracks that will be released sequentially, one each month. The romantic ballad Bana Le Tera beautifully captures the yearning to belong wholly—to the heart, soul, and destiny.

Composed by Ashish Kulkarni with poetic lyrics by Manoj Yadav, the song features Aditya’s vocals accompanied by a soundscape produced by Meghdeep Bose.

Upcoming songs from Saansein include titles such as Gehraiyaan, Mizaaj, Saansein, Kyun, Tere Bina, and Lillah.

Aditya Narayan, son of legendary singer Udit Narayan, began his playback singing career in 1992 with the Nepalese film Mohini and then lent his voice to the Hindi film Rangeela, alongside Asha Bhosle. In 1995, he sang a duet with his father for the film Akele Hum Akele Tum.

His acting career started early when producer-director Subhash Ghai noticed him performing at a 1995 award function as part of the Little Wonders troupe. Ghai cast him in the film Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. He later appeared in Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai alongside Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna.

As a child artiste, Aditya performed over 100 songs, with Chhota Baccha Jaan Ke from the 1996 film Masoom becoming one of his most popular hits.

