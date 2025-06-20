Drake reveals he lost $8 million in sports gambling, weeks after big IPL bet

Drake's penchant for high-stakes sports betting is hardly a secret. From NBA games to cricket tournaments like IPL, the Canadian rapper’s involvement in global sports events often grabs headlines, especially due to the notorious "Drake curse" that fans jokingly blame for teams’ losses. Drake also placed a bold bet on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2025 finale, which totally paid off when the team broke their 18-year losing streak.

How much did Drake lose in sports gambling?

While he might make sports betting seem effortless, Drake recently opened up about the heavy toll it can take. He revealed losing a staggering $8 million in a single month. Though he didn’t specify which games led to this massive loss, the NBA and NHL playoffs were in full swing during that period.