Drake reveals he lost $8 million in sports gambling, weeks after big IPL bet

Drake's penchant for high-stakes sports betting is hardly a secret. From NBA games to cricket tournaments like IPL, the Canadian rapper’s involvement in global sports events often grabs headlines, especially due to the notorious "Drake curse" that fans jokingly blame for teams’ losses. Drake also placed a bold bet on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2025 finale, which totally paid off when the team broke their 18-year losing streak.
While he might make sports betting seem effortless, Drake recently opened up about the heavy toll it can take. He revealed losing a staggering $8 million in a single month. Though he didn’t specify which games led to this massive loss, the NBA and NHL playoffs were in full swing during that period.
Drake recently shared a screenshot of his recent financial hit via Instagram Stories, writing, “Gotta share the other side of gambling… Losses are so fried right now.” Reports suggest that in the past month alone, he placed close to $125 million in bets.
One particularly risky wager was a $50 million bet placed last week, which resulted in a $5 million loss. He continued, “I hope I can post a big win for you all soon, cause I’m the only one that has never seen a max these guys max once a week.”
Previously, he had put down $750,000 on a cricket match, backing Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Punjab Kings. A few months earlier, he also staked $1.25 million on the Toronto Maple Leafs during the NHL playoffs—a bet that backfired as the team suffered a crushing defeat.
Many fans are now joking that the so-called “Drake curse” is turning on him. The Toronto native is not letting it get under his skin. In a recent promotional video for his betting partner Stake, with whom he has a one-year endorsement deal, he admitted, “I will not deny that. That’s not my gift. I’ll let everybody roll with it. I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because my slips do not cash out. But one day I’m gonna have a parlay that’s insane.”
Interestingly, he even blamed Justin Bieber for one of his losses, humorously dubbing it the “Bieber curse” after the pop star attended a game where Drake had bet $1 million on the Maple Leafs—only for them to lose again.