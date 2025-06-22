Nushrratt Bharuccha faces backlash after asking volunteers to remove her shoes

In the now-viral clip, Nushrratt is seen preparing for a yoga session. Dressed in white sweatpants, a matching jacket, and a soft pink top, she kept her look simple with minimal makeup and a half-up ponytail. As cameras rolled, she placed a hand on one of her team members' shoulders while a female volunteer bent down to untie one of her shoelaces. Moments later, she was seen gesturing to another volunteer, who promptly helped her with the other shoe. While the act may have seemed minor in the moment, it quickly stirred backlash online.

Social media users were quick to call out what they perceived as entitled and disrespectful behavior. Many questioned why the actress couldn’t remove her own shoes, especially at an event centered around physical fitness. One user sarcastically remarked, “She’s here to do yoga but can’t even bend to take off her shoes? Wow.” Another added, “Khud ke haath nahi hai kya?” echoing the disbelief of many others. The criticism continued with more comments pouring in. “If she’s fit enough for yoga, she’s fit enough to untie her shoes,” wrote a third user, while another pointed out, “Ap yoga kar loge, par jute utarne nahi aate?”