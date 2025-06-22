Rashmika Mandanna’s fee drop post ‘Pushpa 2’ raises eyebrows; here’s what you need to know

Rashmika’s career graph has only gone up since Pushpa: The Rise, with Animal cementing her popularity across demographics. So why the pay cut? Theories abound. Some insiders point to budget constraints or a strategic shift in post-pandemic project financing. Others suspect a conscious pivot by the actress herself—prioritising script-driven, meaningful roles over high-paying masala films. What adds fuel to the fire is Rashmika’s own cheeky commentary. After Animal, when media reports claimed she had hiked her fees to ₹4–4.5 crore, she took to social media with a witty response: “Says who, I wonder... after seeing all of this, I think I should actually consider it. And if my producers ask why, I’ll just say—‘media out there is saying this, sir!’”

The comment was playful, but it laid bare the tug-of-war between public perception and private contracts. Despite the fluctuation in remuneration, Rashmika isn’t hitting the brakes. She’s got a packed slate ahead—Thaama with Ayushmann Khurrana, The Girlfriend, Cocktail 2, and a rumoured reunion with Vijay Deverakonda in director Rahul Sankrityan’s next. As pay disparities in Indian cinema come under increasing scrutiny, Rashmika’s case highlights a larger industry conversation—where success doesn’t always translate into equal pay, especially for women. Whether it’s a temporary blip or a conscious choice, the actress continues to play the long game.