Rashmika Mandanna’s fee drop post ‘Pushpa 2’ raises eyebrows; here’s what you need to know

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of Indian cinema’s fastest-rising stars, but her recent paycheques don’t quite reflect the hype. After reportedly earning a staggering ₹10 crore for Pushpa 2: The Rule, the actress’s fees for subsequent projects have seen a notable dip—raising eyebrows and igniting online debate about how the film industry values female talent.
Rashmika was paid ₹4 crore for Chhaava, a historical drama opposite Vicky Kaushal, and ₹5 crore for the Salman Khan-starrer Sikandar. In Kuberaa, which released on 20 June, she returned to a ₹4 crore pay bracket—despite the film’s strong opening and her powerful performance alongside Dhanush and Nagarjuna. This trend is particularly puzzling given the commercial momentum she’s riding.
Rashmika’s career graph has only gone up since Pushpa: The Rise, with Animal cementing her popularity across demographics. So why the pay cut? Theories abound. Some insiders point to budget constraints or a strategic shift in post-pandemic project financing. Others suspect a conscious pivot by the actress herself—prioritising script-driven, meaningful roles over high-paying masala films. What adds fuel to the fire is Rashmika’s own cheeky commentary. After Animal, when media reports claimed she had hiked her fees to ₹4–4.5 crore, she took to social media with a witty response: “Says who, I wonder... after seeing all of this, I think I should actually consider it. And if my producers ask why, I’ll just say—‘media out there is saying this, sir!’”
The comment was playful, but it laid bare the tug-of-war between public perception and private contracts. Despite the fluctuation in remuneration, Rashmika isn’t hitting the brakes. She’s got a packed slate ahead—Thaama with Ayushmann Khurrana, The Girlfriend, Cocktail 2, and a rumoured reunion with Vijay Deverakonda in director Rahul Sankrityan’s next. As pay disparities in Indian cinema come under increasing scrutiny, Rashmika’s case highlights a larger industry conversation—where success doesn’t always translate into equal pay, especially for women. Whether it’s a temporary blip or a conscious choice, the actress continues to play the long game.
