Salman Khan reveals he suffers from brain aneurysm and AV malformation; here's what you need to know

While Salman's fans have been curious about his health for a while now, the actor rarely speaks about it. But during the show he revealed that he has been enduring multiple medical conditions while still working. “Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain,” he said, offering a rare glimpse into his private battle with these issues.

A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain, caused by a weakened spot in the vessel wall. Over time, blood flow can cause the weakened area to swell, forming an aneurysm. Most brain aneurysms develop between the brain and the thin tissues covering it, and they often show no symptoms unless they rupture. A ruptured aneurysm can lead to a serious type of stroke called a subarachnoid hemorrhage, causing sudden headache, nausea, blurred vision, or even loss of consciousness.

An arteriovenous malformation (AV malformation or AVM) is a rare condition where arteries and veins in the brain (or spine) connect abnormally, bypassing the tiny capillaries that normally slow blood flow. This direct connection can cause high-pressure blood to pass rapidly through the vessels, weakening them over time. AVMs can lead to headaches, seizures, or serious complications if they rupture, resulting in brain bleeding (hemorrhage).