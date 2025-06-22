Salman Khan reveals he suffers from brain aneurysm and AV malformation; here's what you need to know
Salman Khan's appearance in the latest season of The Great Indian Kapil Show has been making headlines. During his appearance, he surprised fans by candidly opening up about his ongoing health struggles. The premiere episode, which began streaming on Netflix on Saturday, also featured the 59-year-old actor discussing personal topics like marriage, wealth, and ageing.
Salman Khan opens up about his health battles
During a funny exchange, host Kapil Sharma brought up the subject of marriage, prompting Salman to share his thoughts on relationships and growing older. Salman remarked that both marriage and divorce come with emotional and financial costs, and noted that starting afresh at this point in life would be challenging.
While Salman's fans have been curious about his health for a while now, the actor rarely speaks about it. But during the show he revealed that he has been enduring multiple medical conditions while still working. “Hum ye jo daily ki haddiyan tudwa rahe hain, pasliyan toot gai, trigeminal neuralgia ke sath kaam kar rahe hain, aneurysm hai brain mein uske bawajood kaam kar rahe hain. AV malformation hai, uske bawajood chal rahe hain,” he said, offering a rare glimpse into his private battle with these issues.
A brain aneurysm is a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain, caused by a weakened spot in the vessel wall. Over time, blood flow can cause the weakened area to swell, forming an aneurysm. Most brain aneurysms develop between the brain and the thin tissues covering it, and they often show no symptoms unless they rupture. A ruptured aneurysm can lead to a serious type of stroke called a subarachnoid hemorrhage, causing sudden headache, nausea, blurred vision, or even loss of consciousness.
An arteriovenous malformation (AV malformation or AVM) is a rare condition where arteries and veins in the brain (or spine) connect abnormally, bypassing the tiny capillaries that normally slow blood flow. This direct connection can cause high-pressure blood to pass rapidly through the vessels, weakening them over time. AVMs can lead to headaches, seizures, or serious complications if they rupture, resulting in brain bleeding (hemorrhage).