Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat under coastal rules scanner amid renovation row

A forest department representative confirmed that the site visit was initiated after concerns were raised regarding the legality and validity of these clearances. “We are currently compiling a detailed report based on our observations, which will be submitted soon,” the official stated. Although teams from the BMC’s H-West Ward, including personnel from the building and factory department and the building proposal department, were present during the inspection, the civic body clarified its role was merely supportive. “We were assisting the forest department at their request,” said a BMC official.

The controversy doesn’t end there. Former IPS officer and lawyer Y P Singh has questioned the legality of the property’s structure. He claims that back in 2005, the annex was developed under the guise of 12 small flats—approved under the Urban Land Ceiling Act, which prohibits sprawling private bungalows on limited land parcels.

Singh alleges that these flats were subsequently merged into a luxurious, unified home for the Khan family. With Mannat being one of Mumbai’s most photographed and talked-about celebrity homes, any dispute concerning it quickly grabs headlines. As regulatory authorities prepare their final report, all eyes are now on whether this is simply a bureaucratic checkbox—or the beginning of a larger compliance probe.