Sonakshi Sinha says the theatre-going experience has become 'very expensive' for a regular family

Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Nikita Roy, recently spoke about why average families are heading to cinemas less frequently. In the recent weeks, several Bollywood stars have talked about how the movie-going experience is not affordable for most viewers.

Sonakshi Sinha breaks down why Bollywood films may be struggling

Multiplex ticket prices have significantly increased over the past few years, especially in metropolitan cities, the prices of snacks and beverages at multiplexes are notoriously high and with the rise of affordable streaming platforms it's not difficult to see why the average movie-goer might choose to stay at home.

Despite the availability of compelling and family-friendly content, Sonakshi believes that rising theatre ticket prices and the ease of accessing entertainment at home are key reasons behind the decline in family outings to theatres.

Sonakshi said, “I don’t think family stories are missing at all. I feel families are not going—that’s a different story. There is no lack of films being made, and there is no lack of family films being made. I just feel that content-wise, there are a lot more options. Also, the theatre-going experience has become very expensive for a regular family. So, I think there are a lot of factors that affect why people are not going to theatres as much. But they are there—the stories are there, the films are there."