Vijay Deverakonda booked under the SC/ST Act over controversial remark

A month after sparking controversy with his remarks involving the tribal community, Vijay Deverakonda has now been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Raidurgam police in Cyberabad have registered the case and begun an investigation.

Vijay Deverakonda booked under SC/ST Act for remarks at Retro’s event

As per reports, the complaint was filed by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, a resident of Saidabad and the State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities. The issue stems from a comment Vijay made during the pre-release event of Suriya’s film Retro, where he said, “India doesn’t even need to attack Pakistan, because Pakistanis themselves are fed up with their government and will attack them if this continues. They behave like tribals did 500 years ago, fighting without common sense.”