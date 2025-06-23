Ali Fazal says Rakt Bramhand is on hold; what’s next for Raj & DK’s fantasy epic?

The actor’s candid admission has left fans speculating about the fate of the show, especially since neither the creators nor Netflix have issued any official statement. Industry buzz suggests that Raj & DK may currently be shifting their attention to The Family Man Season 3, which could explain the sudden pivot.

Rakt Bramhand was reportedly envisioned as a visually rich fantasy tale set against the backdrop of warring kingdoms—an unusual genre pick for the duo known for their gritty, modern thrillers. With no recent activity on set and the lead cast seemingly in the dark, it’s unclear if the series will be revived or shelved permanently.

In the meantime, Ali Fazal is keeping busy. His next theatrical release, Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is slated for a July 4, 2025 premiere. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Ali is also currently filming Ranga Billa, a web series featuring Sonali Bendre. While Rakt Bramhand remains suspended in limbo, fans can only hope this fantasy doesn’t fade before it begins.