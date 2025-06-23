Ali Fazal says Rakt Bramhand is on hold; what’s next for Raj & DK’s fantasy epic?

In what’s come as a curveball for fans of Indian streaming content, Ali Fazal has revealed that the much-hyped Netflix original Rakt Bramhand is currently on hold, with no word on when, or if, it will resume. The show, helmed by Raj & DK and directed by Tumbbad’s Rahi Anil Barve, was touted as an ambitious fantasy epic featuring a powerhouse cast including Ali Fazal, Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
While the series had quietly gone on floors in August 2024, the production appears to have been abruptly paused. Ali, during promotional rounds for his upcoming film Metro... In Dino, confirmed the same. “I know the show was on hold,” he said. “Adi and I were doing it together. We met recently during promotions. It’s been a couple of months since I last shot for it. Then I had to cut my hair because I had to shoot for something else.”
The actor’s candid admission has left fans speculating about the fate of the show, especially since neither the creators nor Netflix have issued any official statement. Industry buzz suggests that Raj & DK may currently be shifting their attention to The Family Man Season 3, which could explain the sudden pivot.
Rakt Bramhand was reportedly envisioned as a visually rich fantasy tale set against the backdrop of warring kingdoms—an unusual genre pick for the duo known for their gritty, modern thrillers. With no recent activity on set and the lead cast seemingly in the dark, it’s unclear if the series will be revived or shelved permanently.
In the meantime, Ali Fazal is keeping busy. His next theatrical release, Metro... In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, is slated for a July 4, 2025 premiere. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Ali is also currently filming Ranga Billa, a web series featuring Sonali Bendre. While Rakt Bramhand remains suspended in limbo, fans can only hope this fantasy doesn’t fade before it begins.
