BTS’s Suga donates 5 billion won to autism centre after military discharge

BTS member Suga, also known by his birth name Min Yoongi, has made a powerful return to public life following the completion of his military service. On June 23, the global superstar marked his first appearance by donating a staggering 5 billion won (approximately USD 3.6 million) to establish a specialised autism treatment centre in Seoul — the largest personal donation ever made by a K-pop idol to a medical institution.
Partnering with Severance Hospital, one of South Korea’s leading medical institutions, Suga’s contribution will fund the creation of the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre in Seodaemun. The facility will provide tailored therapies and long-term support for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), with a particular focus on children and adolescents. The initiative goes beyond financial backing.
Suga has also been hands-on in co-developing the MIND Program (Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity) — a music-based therapeutic model designed to improve emotional expression, communication skills, and social integration for those with ASD. From March to June this year, he volunteered his weekends, working directly with children, teaching them instruments and engaging in musical activities.
According to Professor Chun Geun-ah, Head of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Severance, the project emerged from a shared vision that began in late 2024. The pair met last November and began developing a programme that combines clinical therapy with the emotional language of music. “Beyond financial support, Suga’s commitment, intellect, and consistent involvement have moved us deeply,” she said.
“This centre will not only help children grow into independent, confident individuals but will also raise awareness and combat stigma around autism.” Construction for the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre is set to be completed by September 2025. It will also serve as a research hub, advancing Korea’s efforts in paediatric mental health.
Fans across the globe have flooded social media with praise, celebrating both Suga’s return and his compassionate vision. With this groundbreaking initiative, Min Yoongi continues to redefine the meaning of stardom — proving that even off-stage, music can still change lives.
