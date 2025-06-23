BTS’s Suga donates 5 billion won to autism centre after military discharge

BTS member Suga, also known by his birth name Min Yoongi, has made a powerful return to public life following the completion of his military service. On June 23, the global superstar marked his first appearance by donating a staggering 5 billion won (approximately USD 3.6 million) to establish a specialised autism treatment centre in Seoul — the largest personal donation ever made by a K-pop idol to a medical institution.

Suga’s landmark contribution aims to transform autism care in South Korea

Partnering with Severance Hospital, one of South Korea’s leading medical institutions, Suga’s contribution will fund the creation of the Min Yoongi Treatment Centre in Seodaemun. The facility will provide tailored therapies and long-term support for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), with a particular focus on children and adolescents. The initiative goes beyond financial backing.

Suga has also been hands-on in co-developing the MIND Program (Music, Interaction, Network, Diversity) — a music-based therapeutic model designed to improve emotional expression, communication skills, and social integration for those with ASD. From March to June this year, he volunteered his weekends, working directly with children, teaching them instruments and engaging in musical activities.