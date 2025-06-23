Why Bugatti allegedly banned Tom Cruise from buying their cars

Tom Cruise, Hollywood’s iconic action star known for his adrenaline-fueled roles and passion for luxury cars, has reportedly been banned from purchasing Bugatti vehicles.

An awkward entrance at the Mission: Impossible 3 premiere reportedly hit a nerve with Bugatti

With an estimated net worth of around $600 million, he could easily afford a fleet of them, but in this case, money clearly isn't the problem.

The alleged ban stems from a public mishap that occurred nearly two decades ago at the 2005 premiere of Mission: Impossible 3. Cruise, aiming to make a grand impression, arrived at the event in his Bugatti Veyron, a hypercar worth over $1 million at the time and renowned for its 16-cylinder engine and 1,001 horsepower.

However, what was meant to be a sleek entrance turned into an awkward spectacle. In full view of fans, media, and cameras, Tom struggled for over 40 seconds to open the passenger-side door of the Veyron. The footage of the incident was widely broadcast and circulated online, with many viewing it as a light-hearted moment.

But Bugatti took his embarrassment to heart. According to sources cited by automotive insiders, the elite French car manufacturer perceived the incident as a blemish on its brand image, which is built on precision, perfection, and exclusivity.

The company allegedly took the misstep seriously enough to blacklist Cruise from making any future purchases, placing him on a confidential list of celebrities barred from owning their vehicles. But the Oscar-nominated actor is not alone on this rumoured list.