Ram Kapoor removed from Mistry promotions after offensive remarks during interviews

Actor Ram Kapoor has been removed from the promotional campaign of his upcoming show Mistry following a series of sexually inappropriate and offensive remarks made during media interviews.

Ram Kapoor repeatedly made sexual remarks which made coworkers uncomfortable

The promotions for Mistry, the official Indian adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning series Monk, were held last Thursday at a hotel in Mumbai, where Ram and co-star Mona Singh participated in over a dozen interviews throughout the day.

According to eyewitnesses, the actor repeatedly made sexually coloured remarks, including jokes about kissing a male executive from the marketing team, implying that his mother should have gone to sleep instead of conceiving him, and making light of gang rape in front of a journalist. He also referred to sex positions during the interviews.

In another troubling incident, Ram Kapoor reportedly commented on the attire of female crew members, saying, “If they are in my line of sight, how can I not look?”

These remarks, witnessed by several people present, led to the issue being raised internally by the end of the day.