Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunite at the London F1 premiere after 30 years

It’s not every day that two of Hollywood’s most enduring heartthrobs are spotted in the same frame, but Monday night’s F1 premiere in London delivered exactly that. Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, who last shared screen space nearly three decades ago in Interview with the Vampire, reunited at the red carpet event for F1: The Movie, set against the glitz of Leicester Square.
The event was a glittering affair as Tom stepped out to support director Joseph Kosinski, best known for Top Gun: Maverick, and lead actor Brad Pitt, who takes on the role of retired Formula One driver Sonny Hayes in the high-octane sports drama. Joseph, who helmed both F1 and Maverick, posed alongside his two leading men in a series of photos that quickly went viral after being shared on the film’s official Instagram page.
The caption read: “Sonny Hayes. Maverick. The stars of Top Gun: Maverick and #F1TheMovie, both directed by Joseph Kosinski, meet at the European Premiere! #F1 #Formula1.” For fans, this reunion brought back a wave of nostalgia. Tom and Brad last appeared together in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, directed by Neil Jordan. The gothic horror film, also starring a young Kirsten Dunst, became a cult classic. In the film, Brad played the melancholic Louis, turned into a vampire by Tom’s charismatic and chaotic Lestat. Despite the film’s success, the actors never worked together again—until now, at least in spirit.
In a recent interview, Brad was asked about a potential future collaboration with Tom. “I’m open to it,” he said, before cheekily adding that he’d only sign on if the stunts were grounded. “So when he does something again that’s on the ground,” he joked, referencing Tom’s legendary stunt work that often involves dangling from planes or scaling skyscrapers. Brad’s F1 is scheduled to hit theatres on June 27 and is already generating buzz among motorsport and movie fans alike. Meanwhile, Tom’s latest outing, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment in the franchise, was released in May and continues to showcase his flair for adrenaline-fuelled action.
