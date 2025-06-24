Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunite at the London F1 premiere after 30 years

The caption read: “Sonny Hayes. Maverick. The stars of Top Gun: Maverick and #F1TheMovie, both directed by Joseph Kosinski, meet at the European Premiere! #F1 #Formula1.” For fans, this reunion brought back a wave of nostalgia. Tom and Brad last appeared together in 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, directed by Neil Jordan. The gothic horror film, also starring a young Kirsten Dunst, became a cult classic. In the film, Brad played the melancholic Louis, turned into a vampire by Tom’s charismatic and chaotic Lestat. Despite the film’s success, the actors never worked together again—until now, at least in spirit.

In a recent interview, Brad was asked about a potential future collaboration with Tom. “I’m open to it,” he said, before cheekily adding that he’d only sign on if the stunts were grounded. “So when he does something again that’s on the ground,” he joked, referencing Tom’s legendary stunt work that often involves dangling from planes or scaling skyscrapers. Brad’s F1 is scheduled to hit theatres on June 27 and is already generating buzz among motorsport and movie fans alike. Meanwhile, Tom’s latest outing, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, the eighth instalment in the franchise, was released in May and continues to showcase his flair for adrenaline-fuelled action.