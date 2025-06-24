Vineet Kumar Singh updates fans on social media after travel delay in Dubai

Vineet Kumar Singh has returned safely to India from Dubai amid the ongoing Middle East crisis. Known for his roles in Chhaava, Ugly, and Rangbaaz, the actor arrived at Mumbai airport after experiencing several hours of delay at Dubai airport.

Vineet Kumar Singh reaches Mumbai amid crisis

Several passengers travelling in and out of Dubai faced challenges due to the unstable situation. The actor in an exclusive news report from a news publication, talked about how he had been clueless about the travels during the delay. He said, “We were in the dark around 10:00 pm. Then we received the update that boarding had commenced. The flight took off a bit late, but everything turned out fine. Emirates Airlines and the Dubai airport staff were very helpful”.

Adding to this, actor Vineet Kumar Singh praised the airport ground staff for their calm and composed handling of the situation, despite the mounting pressure and uncertainty caused by the flight disruptions. Earlier, Vineet had taken to social media to update fans about his situation while stranded at the Dubai airport. His post quickly drew concern from followers, especially as regional tensions in the Middle East continued to escalate.

Vineet wrote in his Instagram story saying, “I am at Dubai airport, 9:23 pm Dubai time Immigration Done. Waiting at the Gate for my flight. Fingers crossed.” Later, in a follow-up Instagram story, Vineet reassured fans of his safe arrival with a brief message accompanied by emojis, simply stating: “Landed Mumbai.”

More about the conflict

The airspace in Dubai had been unexpectedly closed due to the restrictions imposed after Iran’s missile attack on the US military base in Qatar and Iraq. Several major airlines, including Emirates and flydubai, have cancelled flights passing through conflict-affected regions in the Middle East. With Dubai International Airport being one of the busiest hubs, the disruption has significantly impacted global travel. Hundreds of passengers faced delays and cancellations as air routes over the affected zones remain suspended for safety reasons.